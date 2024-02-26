The iconic Brooklyn Paramount first hosted acts like Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, and Frank Sinatra after its opening in the late ’20s. Now, following a multi-million-dollar redesign, the building is set to reopen as a performing arts venue this March.

The Brooklyn Paramount, which first opened in 1928, was owned by Long Island University since 1954 and was converted by the university to use as a classroom space before it became operable as a multi-purpose arena, most notably for the Brooklyn Kings. However, over the past few years, the venue has been undergoing reconstruction and the development was taken over by entertainment giant Live Nation in 2023.

Throughout the renovation process, specific elements of the original building were preserved, including the venue’s Baroque details, Rococo ceiling, and hand-crafted plaster statues. Other modern elements were added to improve the fan experience, including a sloped floor, seven bars, and vintage liqueurs. Additionally, a second level balcony will feature exclusive member boxes with Ella’s VIP lounge, inspired by Ella Fitzgerald’s 1950s performances.

Now, the Brooklyn Paramount will welcome new audiences in 2024 with a stacked calendar. Tickets are currently on sale for 45 upcoming shows including Norah Jones, Mariah The Scientist, Sum 41, Say Anything, Architects, and Brooklyn native Busta Rhymes. The 2,700-capacity venue is set to open on March 27 with Damian and Stephen Marley on their “Traffic Jam Tour.”

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso noted in a press release that the reopening of the venue “is the latest sign that Brooklyn’s art scene is thriving.”

“This reopening demonstrates that New York City does not need to reinvent the wheel to bring entertainment and good-paying jobs to our city,” Reynoso said. ” I am glad to see the Brooklyn Paramount back, and I look forward to seeing a performance there in the future!”

The opening of the Brooklyn Paramount will create more than 250 permanent jobs, boasting wages of $20 per hour, according to Live Nation.

Find a full list of Brooklyn Paramount’s upcoming events here.