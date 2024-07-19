Sports Illustrated Tickets and the Big 12 Conference have announced a new ticketing partnership, centralizing tickets to games across all conference sports to one central hub. The newly-launched “Big 12 Ticket Central Powered by Sports Illustrated Tickets” provides fans with a single destination to discover and attend all men’s and women’s sporting events across all Big 12 Conference member universities.

Starting with the 2024-25 school year, this unified ticketing platform will grant equal visibility and access to all sports, showcasing both men’s and women’s events with the same prominence.

David Lane, CEO of Sports Illustrated Tickets, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: “We are thrilled to collaborate with the Big 12 Conference to launch this first-of-its-kind destination for fans of every Big 12 university. It’s the forward, strategic thinking that (Big 12 Commissioner) Brett Yormark and his entire team are focused on that not only helps member universities create new opportunities but also improves the fans’ experience in a way that only Sports Illustrated Tickets can. This unique collaboration is a great example of how leagues and conferences around the world can promote equality across all sports.”

Fans can now visit Big 12 Ticket Central to easily browse and purchase tickets for a variety of sports events, including football, basketball, swimming, volleyball, wrestling, and softball. The platform is designed to offer a seamless and user-friendly experience, making it more convenient than ever for fans to support their favorite teams.