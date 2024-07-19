Steel Panther is celebrating the 15th anniversary edition of the band’s 2009 debut album Feel the Steel with a new round of U.S. tour dates this November.

The 16-city “Feel the Steel 15th Anniversary Tour” kicks-off November 20 at the Paramount in Huntington, New York before making stops in Boston, Chicago, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Atlanta and more with a final destination at Plaza Live in Orlando on December 13.

The reissue of the Feel the Steel is set to be released on November 15, just ahead of the tour. It will feature tracks “You Don’t Make Me Feel Dumb” and “I Want Your Tits,” which were previously only available in Japan, as well as the original 11-song tracklist.

Are you ready to party?! Announcing the Feel The Steel 15th Anniversary Edition + Tour!! Expanded Edition drops on November 15th + Tour kicks-off November 20th! Details ▶️ https://t.co/acmnzv6jaB Celebrate the album critics hailed as "an exercise in taking a joke too far!" pic.twitter.com/nllMojgTiP — Steel Panther (@Steel_Panther) July 16, 2024

The comedic glam metal band recently took the stage in a handful of cities across the nation in support of their 2023 LP, On The Prowl. The rockers just wrapped the European leg of their tour, and they’re gearing up for the North American round of the trek, which is slated to run from August 23 through September 14, making stops in Buffalo before stops in several cities including Hampton Beach, Dewey Beach, Portland, Albany, Lexington, and more.

The four-piece band currently consists of Ralph “Michael Starr” Saenz on lead vocals, acoustic guitar; Russ “Satchel” Parrish on guitars, backing vocals, acoustic guitar; Darren “Stix Zadinia” Leader on drums, percussion, keyboards, piano, backing vocals; and Joe “Spyder” Lester on bass and backing vocals. They recorded six studio albums, includint their most recent, 2023’s On the Prowl. Their appearance on “America’s Got Talent” helped them garner more attention.

See Steel Panther’s full schedule in 2024, as well as various purchasing options, below:

Steel Panther’s 2024 Tour Dates (New Dates In Bold)

08/23 – Buffalo, NY @ Electric City *

08/24 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally’s *

08/25 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally’s *

08/27 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live *

08/28 – Dewey Beach, DE @ Bottle & Cork *

08/30 – Portland, ME @ Aura *

08/31 – Bar Harbor, ME @ Criterion Theatre *

09/01 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live *

09/04 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center *

09/06 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall *

09/07 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre *

09/08 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre *

09/10 – Destin, FL @ Club LA *

09/12 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room *

09/13 – Augusta, GA @ The Miller *

09/14 – Jacksonville, NC @ Hooligan’s Live *

10/18 – Perth, AU @ Metro City

10/21 – Adelaide, AU @ AEC Theatre

10/23 – Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion

10/24 – Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall

10/26 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena

* = w/ Jason Charles Miller

11/20 Huntington, NY – Paramount

11/21 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

11/23 Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues

11/24 Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

11/26 Chicago, IL – House of Blues

11/27 Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore

11/29 Detroit, MI – Fillmore

11/30 Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe

12/01 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

12/03 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

12/05 Silver Springs, MD – Fillmore

12/06 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian

12/07 Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

12/10 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

12/12 St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Landing

12/13 Orlando, FL – Plaza Live