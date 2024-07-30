Global ticketing marketplace StubHub has revealed a partnership with Outside Lands Festival.

The collaboration marks the renewal of a multi-year relationship, positioning StubHub as the Official Ticket Resale Partner for the event. The alliance aims to provide festival-goers with an expanded array of ticket options for one of the nation’s most popular festivals.

“StubHub has proven to be a strong partner to Outside Lands in the past, and we are pleased to be back in business with them,” Rich Goodstone, Co-Founder of Outside Lands and Superfly, said in a statement. “StubHub’s vision to provide event organizers an additional ticket distribution channel to reach global audiences is one that speaks directly to our team.”

“By exercising our freedom to reach fans through multiple ticketing providers, we’re gaining a more diverse audience and increasing our access to data, to support many revenue streams, which I know StubHub is well positioned to do.”

| RELATED: Outside Lands Reveals 2024 Lineup |

Returning for its 16th edition, Outside Lands is known for its mix of music, food, wine, beer, and art. The festival consistently ranks among StubHub’s top-10 selling U.S. events. This year’s lineup includes performances by The Killers, Sabrina Carpenter, Sturgill Simpson, and Post Malone.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to once again collaborate with Rich and the Outside Lands team to distribute secondary tickets,” Cris Miller, Chief Business Officer for StubHub, said. “Outside Lands is one of our most in-demand festivals each year and we’re confident we can only further drive more growth for the festival.”

“Working together, we can reach their desired audiences and create a seamless experience to fulfill the tickets, all while giving StubHub’s buyers from over 195 countries and territories access to even more ticket selection.”