West End star Molly Osborne is set to make her Broadway debut in Shakespeare’s Othello as Desdemona. While specific performance dates at a Shubert theatre have yet to be announced, the show is slated to begin in the spring of 2025.

“I am so excited to welcome Molly Osborne to our Broadway cast of Othello as Desdemona,” director Kenny Leon said in a statement. “Her unique blend of heart and intellect, coupled with a natural vulnerability, makes her a truly captivating actress. I am thrilled to welcome her to our theatre community and eagerly anticipate collaborating with her on her Broadway debut.”

Osborne’s stage performances include taking on the role of Tzeitel in Menier Chocolate Factory’s “Fiddler on the Roof“ and Chana in Menier’s “Indecent.” Her on-screen roles includeappearances in PBS’s Call the Midwife and the upcoming Anansi Boys on Amazon Prime.

As previously announced, Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal are also slated to star in the revival of the play with Washington taking on the role of Othello, and Gyllenhaal portraying Iago. Four time Tony nominated Brian Anythony Moreland is set to serve as producer.

Theatergoers can stay up-to-date with the latest details and additional casting announcements by visiting the official Broadway website.