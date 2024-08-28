A Day to Remember has announced an extensive North American tour set to kick off in October 2024. They are slated to share the stage with special guests August Burns Red and Stand Atlantic.

The Florida-based alternative metalcore band is scheduled to begin their tour on October 23 in Wichita, Kansas. From there, A Day to Remember is set to make stops in various cities such as Cincinnati, Moline, Portland, London, Syracuse, Savannah, and Jacksonville before their final performance on November 10 in Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live.

Before hitting the road, the band is set to perform at Rocklahoma on August 31 in Pryor, Oklahoma. From there, the “If It Means A Lot To You” group is scheduled for a trio of performances in Las Vegas. The group is scheduled to play on October 17 at the When We Were Young Sideshow at Fontainebleau, followed by back-to-back appearances on October 19 and 20 at the When We Were Young festival.

Tickets are set to go on sale Thursday, August 29. A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

A Day to Remember Tour Dates

08/31 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

10/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Sideshow – Fountainebleau Las Vegas

10/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/23 – Wichita, KS @ Wave ICT *

10/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center *

10/26 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK *

10/27 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center *

10/29 – Huntington, WV @ Marshall Health Network Arena *

10/30 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center *

11/01 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena *

11/03 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens *

11/04 – Syracuse, NY @ Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial *

11/06 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena *

11/07 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena *

11/09 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place *

11/10 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live *

* = with August Burns Red and Stand Atlantic