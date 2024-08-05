Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, known for their roles in the classic film Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, are set to embark on an entirely new journey together.

The duo will headline Broadway’s revival of Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot,” slated for the 2025–2026 season. Jamie Lloyd will direct the production, which will be staged at an Ambassador Theatre Group venue. This upcoming production will mark the play’s fifth major Broadway staging.

The play, which originally premiered in 1953, centers on two characters, Vladimir and Estragon, who engage in a series of conversations and interactions while waiting for the mysterious Godot. Reeves is slated to make his Broadway debut, taking on the role of Estragon, while Winter is set to portray Vladimir.

“It is a real honor to be collaborating with the brilliant Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter on Samuel Beckett’s sublime masterpiece—one of the greatest plays of all time,” Lloyd shared in a statement.

“We’re incredibly excited to be on stage together and work with the great Jamie Lloyd in one of our favorite plays,” Reeves and Winter shared in a joint statement.

The production is backed by producers The Jamie Lloyd Company, ATG Productions, Bad Robot Live, and Gavin Kalin Productions. The general management will be handled by 101 Productions, Ltd.

Theatergoers can visit the “Waiting for Godot” official website to stay updated on the latest cast announcements and for further information.