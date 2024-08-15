Chicago’s Riot Fest has announced a last-minute return to its long-time home at Douglass Park, reversing its earlier decision to relocate to SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. The news comes just weeks before the festival is set to take place from September 20 to 22.

The initial decision to shift to Bridgeview was made after Riot Fest organizers failed to reach an agreement with the Chicago Park District. The planned relocation, however, was met with mixed reactions from the festival’s loyal attendees. Many fans expressed disappointment over the new venue’s distance from downtown Chicago and its limited access to public transportation.

Riot Fest’s return to Douglass Park was announced with a statement citing “the overwhelming support” from both the City of Chicago and the festival’s dedicated fan base. The Chicago Park District also released a statement expressing that the return to Douglass Park was driven by “community demand.”

“Festivals are about activating and enhancing communities, and the North Lawndale community has been very clear that Riot Fest’s home is in Douglass Park,” Chicago Park District General Superintendent Rosa Escareño stated in the release.

“With the organizers having met the permit requirements earlier this year, we are pleased to partner with community stakeholders and city leadership to welcome the festival back this year. We also look forward to an ongoing partnership with the community and organizers that aligns with the Park District Board of Commissioners process.”

Fans who had previously refunded their tickets following the announcement of the move to Bridgeview will have the opportunity to repurchase tickets at the early bird price. Parking passes for the previously planned Bridgeview location are being automatically refunded.

Headliners for this year’s Riot Fest include Fall Out Boy, Slayer, Pavement, Beck, Rob Zombie, Sublime, Public Enemy, The Offspring, St. Vincent, and Bright Eyes. Festival goers can purchase their tickets by visiting one of the links below:

