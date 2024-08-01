The Atlanta-based duo Coco & Clair Clair have announced their headlining North American tour, coinciding with the release of their latest single, “Kate Spade.”

The 21-date tour is slated to kick off on October 1 in Montreal at Studio TD. From there, the pair will make stops in major cities such as Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, Nashville, Washington, D.C., Boston, and Atlanta before their final performance on November 12 in Lake Buena Vista at the House of Blues.

Coco & Clair Clair’s latest single offers fans a preview of their upcoming album, Girl, set to be released on August 30.

“We entered this new phase as closer friends and collaborators – more in tune with each other and ourselves, with newfound access to parts of our creative psyches that we hadn’t yet brought into Coco & Clair Clair,” the duo said in a statement regarding the album. “We worried less but cared more, which felt powerfully feminine.”

Before kicking off their fall tour, Coco & Clair Clair are also slated to perform at the All Things Go Festival in Forest Hills, NY, on September 28. Fans can get their tickets to see the pair with presales beginning on July 31, with general sales set to start August 2 at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Coco & Clair Clair Tour Dates

9/28 – Forest Hills, NY @ All Things Go Festival

10/1 – Montréal, QC @ Studio TD

10/02 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

10/04 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

10/05 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

10/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

10/8 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

10/09 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

10/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

10/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

10/15 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ VIVA PHX

10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10/24 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

10/25 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10/27 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

10/29 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/30 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

11/01 – Washington, D.C. @ Howard Theatre

11/02 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

11/06 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

11/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

11/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

11/11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

11/12 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues