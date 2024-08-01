The Atlanta-based duo Coco & Clair Clair have announced their headlining North American tour, coinciding with the release of their latest single, “Kate Spade.”
The 21-date tour is slated to kick off on October 1 in Montreal at Studio TD. From there, the pair will make stops in major cities such as Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, Nashville, Washington, D.C., Boston, and Atlanta before their final performance on November 12 in Lake Buena Vista at the House of Blues.
Coco & Clair Clair’s latest single offers fans a preview of their upcoming album, Girl, set to be released on August 30.
“We entered this new phase as closer friends and collaborators – more in tune with each other and ourselves, with newfound access to parts of our creative psyches that we hadn’t yet brought into Coco & Clair Clair,” the duo said in a statement regarding the album. “We worried less but cared more, which felt powerfully feminine.”
Before kicking off their fall tour, Coco & Clair Clair are also slated to perform at the All Things Go Festival in Forest Hills, NY, on September 28. Fans can get their tickets to see the pair with presales beginning on July 31, with general sales set to start August 2 at 10 a.m. local time.
A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:
Coco & Clair Clair Tickets
Coco & Clair Clair tickets at MEGAseats
Coco & Clair Clair tickets at cocoandclair.com
Coco & Clair Clair tickets at StubHub
Coco & Clair Clair tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS
Coco & Clair Clair tickets at Vivid Seats
Coco & Clair Clair Tour Dates
9/28 – Forest Hills, NY @ All Things Go Festival
10/1 – Montréal, QC @ Studio TD
10/02 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club
10/04 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
10/05 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
10/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
10/8 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
10/09 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
10/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
10/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
10/15 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
10/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
10/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ VIVA PHX
10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
10/24 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
10/25 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
10/27 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
10/29 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/30 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
11/01 – Washington, D.C. @ Howard Theatre
11/02 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
11/06 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
11/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
11/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
11/11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
11/12 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues