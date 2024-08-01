The Atlanta-based duo Coco & Clair Clair have announced their headlining North American tour, coinciding with the release of their latest single, “Kate Spade.” 

The 21-date tour is slated to kick off on October 1 in Montreal at Studio TD. From there, the pair will make stops in major cities such as Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, Nashville, Washington, D.C., Boston, and Atlanta before their final performance on November 12 in Lake Buena Vista at the House of Blues. 

Coco & Clair Clair’s latest single offers fans a preview of their upcoming album, Girl, set to be released on August 30.

“We entered this new phase as closer friends and collaborators – more in tune with each other and ourselves, with newfound access to parts of our creative psyches that we hadn’t yet brought into Coco & Clair Clair,” the duo said in a statement regarding the album. “We worried less but cared more, which felt powerfully feminine.”

Before kicking off their fall tour, Coco & Clair Clair are also slated to perform at the All Things Go Festival in Forest Hills, NY, on September 28. Fans can get their tickets to see the pair with presales beginning on July 31, with general sales set to start August 2 at 10 a.m. local time. 

A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below: 

Coco & Clair Clair Tickets 

Coco & Clair Clair tickets at MEGAseats
Coco & Clair Clair tickets at cocoandclair.com 

Coco & Clair Clair tickets at StubHub

Coco & Clair Clair tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Coco & Clair Clair tickets at Vivid Seats

Coco & Clair Clair Tour Dates 

9/28 – Forest Hills, NY @ All Things Go Festival

10/1 – Montréal, QC @ Studio TD 

10/02 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club 

10/04 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall 

10/05 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues 

10/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater 

10/8 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

10/09 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

10/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

10/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

10/15 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall 

10/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos 

10/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ VIVA PHX

10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10/24 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall 

10/25 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s 

10/27 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston 

10/29 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl 

10/30 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground 

11/01 – Washington, D.C. @ Howard Theatre 

11/02 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza 

11/06 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club 

11/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts 

11/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre 

11/11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live 

11/12 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues