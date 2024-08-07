The Broadway stage is set to welcome a new play, “McNeal,” written by Pulitzer Prize winner Ayad Akhtar.

Directed by Tony Award-winning Bartlett Sher, the Lincoln Center Theater (LCT) production is scheduled to begin previews on September 5, with an official opening night on September 30 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. The play is slated for a limited engagement through November 24.

As previously announced, Robert Downey Jr. is set to make his Broadway debut, taking on the titular role as Jacob McNeal. Joining Downey on stage are Brittany Bellizeare as Times reporter Natasha Brathwaite, Rafi Gavron as McNeal’s son Harlan, and Melora Hardin as retired Times editor Francine Blake.

The cast also includes Andrea Martin as McNeal’s agent, Stephie Banic, Ruthie Ann Miles as McNeal’s physician, Sahra Grewal, and Saisha Talwar as Banic’s assistant, Dipti.

“McNeal” follows the life of fictional writer Jacob McNeal, who finds himself entangled in the challenges of balancing his family life and career while battling an increasing obsession with artificial intelligence. The play is produced by Lincoln Center Theater in association with Team Downey, the entertainment company co-founded by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey.

