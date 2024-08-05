Alternative rock band Garbage had to call-off their remaining 2024 tour dates after lead singer Shirley Manson sustained an injury.

The news, shared via Instagram on August 1, revealed that Manson’s injury will require surgery and subsequent rehabilitation, making it impossible for the band to continue their scheduled performances.

“It is with great regret that we announce the cancellation of all our remaining dates for the rest of the year due to an injury that Shirley sustained on our recent tour in Europe that will require surgery and rehabilitation to correct,” the band said in a statement.

They emphasized that the decision was not made lightly and extended their apologies to fans and promoters, adding, “We look forward to playing for you all again in 2025.”

The cancellation also affects other performances. The band was slated to perform at HFStival in Washington, D.C. and at the Ohana Fest Festival in Dana Point, California. In response to the cancellation, the organizers of HFStival have announced that Liz Phair will step in for the band, while DEVO will be added to the lineup for the Ohana Festival.

We are excited to welcome DEVO to our lineup on Friday, 9/27 👏 Unfortunately, Garbage will no longer be joining us this year. We wish Shirley Manson a speedy recovery. Tickets, Hotel Packages and waitlists are available at https://t.co/cDhq3JYahD pic.twitter.com/HVJqFtj0Lu — The Ohana Fest (@TheOhanaFest) August 1, 2024

Additionally, the Ohana Festival recently added Sting 3.0 to their lineup, replacing Neil Young with Crazy Horse, who had to withdraw from the event due to illness.