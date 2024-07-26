The Ohana Festival has announced a new addition to its lineup with STING 3.0.

The legendary singer is now set to bring his rock trio to the festival, headlining on Saturday, September 28, with Sting on vocals and bass, Dominic Miller on guitar, and Chris Maas (known for his work with Mumford & Sons and Maggie Rogers) on drums.

Sting 3.0 was also recently added to the Bourbon & Beyond Festival at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center. The announcement came after Neil Young and his longtime backing band, Crazy Horse, had to withdraw from the event due to illness.

The Ohana Festival, scheduled to take place from September 27 to September 29 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA, and is set to host over 35 artists across three stages.

The festival is slated to also feature two nights of headlining sets from Pearl Jam, along with performances by Alanis Morissette, Garbage, Turnpike Troubadours, Maren Morris, Black Pumas, Idles, Jenny Lewis, The Breeders, and Crowded House.

A portion of the festival’s proceeds will benefit the Doheny State Beach Foundation and the San Onofre Parks Foundation. Additional participating charities include the Surfrider Foundation – South OC Chapter, WSL PURE, Surfers for Healing, Rob Machado Foundation, Everytown Gun Control, Music Preserves, and Sea Legacy, among others.

Ohana Festival Lineup