The Tony Award-winning musical “Hadestown” is getting ready to say goodbye to three of its principal cast members early next year. Jordan Fisher, Maia Reficco, and Phillip Boykin are set to perform for the last time on January 12, 2025, at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

Fisher, who has been playing the role of Orpheus since November 2023, will be stepping away after a year in the show. Most recently, before joining “Hadestown,” Fisher was seen as Anthony in the 2023 revival of “Sweeney Todd.”

Reficco, who joined the cast as Eurydice on July 2, will also be departing. “Hadestown” marked the actress’s Broadway debut. Additionally, Boykin, who took on the role of Hades in September 2023, will also be leaving the production.

In addition to Fisher, Reficco, and Boykin, the current cast includes Stephanie Mills as Hermes, Yola as Persephone, and Belén Moyano, Jessie Shelton, and Brit West as the Fates.

“Hadestown” is a modern retelling of the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice with the underworld story of Hades and Persephone – exploring love, sacrifice, and redemption.

The show, which features a Tony-nominated book and a Tony-winning score by Anaïs Mitchell, first opened on Broadway on April 17, 2019. The production, directed by Rachel Chavkin, garnered 14 Tony Award nominations and won eight, including Best Musical and Best Director for Chavkin.

Replacements for Fisher, Reficco, and Boykin have not yet been announced. Theatergoers looking to secure their seats before their final performances in “Hadestown” can purchase their tickets below.

