Anaïs Mitchell’s Tony-winning musical, “Hadestown,” is set to make its Australian premiere in 2025. This production will be presented by Opera Australia and JONES Theatrical Group, opening at the Theatre Royal Sydney in February.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that we’re able to bring this incredible new musical to Australia for the first time, and I’m sure it will be as adored here as it has been overseas, finding a whole new legion of fans,” Opera Australia Artistic Director Jo Davies said in a statement. “Creator and writer Anaïs Mitchell is just such an amazing talent, I’m very much looking forward to working with her and her team to realize this production here.”

“Hadestown is one Broadway musical experience you remember forever. It is magical, bold, exciting, and full of love and promise,” Suzanne Jones of JONES Theatrical Group added. “It transports the audience in a way that only great theatre can. JONES Theatrical Group is extremely excited to be bringing this incredible production to Australia with OA and can’t wait for Australians to embrace it just as audiences all over the world have.”

The creative team behind “Hadestown” features the work of Tony-winning set designer Rachel Hauck, Tony-nominated costume designer Michael Krass, Tony-winning lighting designer Bradley King, and Tony-winning sound designers Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz. The choreography is by David Neumann, with dramaturgical insights from Ken Cerniglia. Musical supervision and vocal arrangements are handled by Liam Robinson, with arrangements and orchestrations by Tony winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose.

The show, which features a book and score by Anaïs Mitchell, won an impressive eight Tony Awards in 2019. These include Best Director of a Musical (Rachel Chavkin), Best Featured Actor in a Musical (André De Shields), Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Bradley King), Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Rachel Hauck), Best Sound Design of a Musical (Jessica Paz and Nevin Steinberg), Best Orchestrations (Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose), Best Original Score (Mitchell), and Best Musical.

The Broadway production continues performances at Walter Kerr Theatre, while another rendition of the musical takes place in London’s West End at the Lyric Theatre.

North American theatergoers can secure their seats to “Hadestown” by visiting one of the links below:

