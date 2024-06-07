Singles are suffering from online dating fatigue and seeking face-to-face interactions now more than ever before, according to a new report from global events marketplace Eventbrite.

The report, dubbed “Niche to Meet You,” offered insights into today’s dating scene, focusing on the transition from online to offline dating. Over the past year, Eventbrite saw a notable rise in speed dating and singles events, which the company said is driven by the challenges of online dating. Eventbrite found that there are over 1.5 million searches for dating and singles events on their platform.

Younger generations are particularly facing challenges with online dating; 45% of Gen Z and 35% of millennials consider one of the biggest dating obstacles to be finding someone who shares their same interests as themselves. Additionally, safety is a concern, as 47% of those who favor in-person dating said they believe meeting people in-person reduces the risk of hiding their true identity. Also, a majority of millennials — 69% — crave a deeper connection that feels more genuine.

Rather than meeting in somewhat traditional hangouts like bars and parties, Eventbrite’s research found that Gen Z and Millennials are finding new ways to connect, like social clubs and hobby-based events. Coffee shops, bookstores, and libraries are more ideal spots for the younger generation to meet potential partners. The report found that 46% of Gen Z and 41% of Millennials enjoy niche hobbies like thrifting, cooking, and collecting, while about 33% think they’ll meet someone special at an activity like a dance class or painting workshop.

Planning a first date? Eventbrite found that 82% of both Gen Z and Millenials want to do something they enjoy, though 62% of Gen Z aim to keep the date under $50. The report found that 63% of men enjoy to take the lead, while 74% of women like being surprised — though 42% of singles said they want to step out of their comfort zones. One thing is clear — 72% of active daters consider a first date to be successful if they had fun — and a unique experience is crucial.

Roseli Ilano, Head of Community at Eventbrite, shared in a statement that while young singles are diving into these niche activities “hoping to connect with someone who shares their interests,” they’re ultimately “just out there doing things they love, no matter the outcome.”

“It’s been amazing to see the variety of events people are into, from book clubs to kintsugi pottery and brewing classes,” Ilano said. “And we’re so grateful for our incredible community of event creators who make all these experiences possible, ensuring there’s something for everyone, no matter how niche their interests may be.”

Eventbrite has dedicated a specific page for people to find a variety of singles and dating events, including unique date ideas. Additionally, Eventbrite has teamed up with We Met IRL — which hosts singles events in NYC — to launch “Niche to Meet You IRL,” a free summer event series for singles starting on June 19. The series includes fun, niche opportunities like pizza tours and cheese 101 classes. Find out more here.