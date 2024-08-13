The Formula 1 Grand Prix will return to the Sin City this November, and alongside the race, fans can look forward to headlining performances from global superstars Ludacris, Alesso, and OneRepublic.

The “Counting Stars” rockers of One Republic will kick-off the excitement on Thursday, November 21 at the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere Stage. From there, award-winning DJ and dance music producer Alesso will take the stage on Friday, and rapper Ludacris will close out the weekend on Saturday. Artists Chromeo, DRAMA, Kaleena Zanders, MEUTE, The Beaches, and TOO MANY ZOOZ will also perform throughout the weekend.

Additional entertainment, which includes acts on the Heineken Silver Stage and the LIV on the Grid DJ lineup, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO Renee Wilm noted that as the “Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World,” they had to “bring an all-star lineup” to the Sin City.

“Fans can expect an extraordinary set of live acts, with performances from major names in entertainment to electrifying sets by beloved DJs and many more,” Wilm said.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix boasts a “festival-like atmosphere” for fans, who can watch the performances underneath the glow of the highly-acclaimed Sphere. From the T-Mobile Stage, attendees can catch unobstructed views of some of the most challenging turns of the race, including Turn 5G and the chicane spanning turns 7 through 9.

Those who purchase a ticketed experience in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere will have access to all headlining performances, as well as fan activations and complimentary food, water, and soft drinks. There are options to either sit in the grandstand with assigned seats or general admission, which offers standing-room-only views on a first-come, first-serve basis.

This year, a new ticket option is up-for-grabs. The new three-day Heineken General Admission ticket will offer a seat in the South Koval Zone with premier views of the Koval Straightaway. Additionally, ticketholders will have access to entertainment, complimentary food and beverage options, and more. Ticket prices begin at $1,350 and will be standing-room-only with unassigned bleacher-style seating on a first-come, first-served basis.

Find various ticketing options to this year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix below:

