Matthew Broderick is set to reprise his role in the stage adaptation of Sinclair Lewis’s novel Babbitt, written by Tony Award-winning playwright Joe DiPietro.

The play, which made its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in 2023, will be brought to life once again under the direction of Christopher Ashley, who helmed the original production. The staging is set to run from October 1 to November 3 at Harman Hall, part of Washington D.C.’s Shakespeare Theatre Company.

Broderick, known for his career on both stage and screen, will again step into the shoes of George F. Babbitt, a middle-aged real estate broker struggling with the realization that his life may not be as fulfilling as he once imagined.

Joining Broderick are Mara Davi as Storyteller #5, Ann Harada as Storyteller #1, Nehal Joshi as Storyteller #2, Tony Award winner Judy Kaye as Storyteller #6, Matt McGrath as Storyteller #3, Chris Myers as Storyteller #7, and Tony Award winner Ali Stroker as Storyteller #4.

Each storyteller adds layers of narrative and perspective to Babbitt’s story. Harada, Myers, and McGrath will be reprising their roles from the La Jolla premier.

Scenic designer Walt Spangler, costume designer Linda Cho, and wig designer Charles G. LaPointe are set to reprise their roles in shaping the visual landscape of the production. Additionally, choreographer Stephen Buescher, lighting designer Cha See, and sound designer Leon Rothenberg are also slated to return. The production will also feature original music by Mark Bennett and Wayne Barker.