Tony-nominated actress Betsy Wolfe, who has portrayed Anne Hathaway in the hit Broadway musical “& Juliet,” is set to take her final bow on October 20, at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

The announcement came directly from Wolfe via an Instagram post, marking the end of an era for the original cast member of the Tony-nominated production. Wolfe’s successor has yet to be announced.

“Playing Anne in & Juliet has been a lifelong dream come true,” Wolfe shared in her post. “Before this show people would ask ‘what’s your favorite role’ and I’d often say ‘it hasn’t been written yet.’ Then I read the hilariously moving script by David West Read and the rest is history. I perform every single night with a grateful heart knowing how blessed I am to play the incomparable Anne, alongside my amazing castmates, current and past, and for so long.”

Before her final performance, Wolfe will take a brief hiatus from the show for several concert appearances. These include performances with the Pasadena Pops from August 23 to 25, solo concerts in New Orleans on September 6 and 7, and a Playbill Travel Cruise to Venice from September 14 to 22.

In addition to Wolfe, the current cast of “& Juliet” features Maya Boyd as Juliet, Tony nominee Jeannette Bayardelle as Angélique, Austin Scott as Shakespeare, Tony winner Paulo Szot as Lance, Justin David Sullivan as May, Ben Jackson Walker as Romeo, and Philippe Arroyo as Francois.

The creative team behind “& Juliet” features a book includes a book by David West Read and a score by Max Martin. The musical also includes direction by Luke Sheppard, choreography by Jennifer Weber, and musical supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Bill Sherman.

“I am so deeply proud of this show. Playing Anne has left an indelible mark of happiness on my heart and I will miss our audiences, the fans, my friends, and singing this score by the insanely wonderful Max Martin every night.”

