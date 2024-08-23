Ticket sales for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games have passed the 1.75 million mark, with many events approaching full capacity.

Following the end of the Olympic Games, more than one million tickets remained available for the Paralympics. However, event organizers anticipated a rush of interest as the Paralympics drew nearer.

“Normally in the last week of the Olympics and immediately after the closing ceremony of the Olympics normally there is a peak,” Andrew Parsons, the president of the International Paralympic Committee said, speaking to BBC Sport. “That’s what we saw in Rio, we saw that in London, we saw that in Beijing. This is what we expect.”

This expectation has been met, as over 700,000 tickets have been purchased in the days since the Paris Olympics.

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will feature approximately 4,400 athletes from around the globe, competing across a wide array of sports. Spectators from 144 countries have secured their seats, with the majority of international ticket sales coming from the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Notably, 92% of ticket buyers are from France.

Wheelchair Fencing, Para Taekwondo, Para Track Cycling, Para Equestrian, and Blind Football are leading the way in terms of ticket sales. Para athletics has also drawn significant attention, with nearly 500,000 tickets sold.

Despite the ticket sales, opportunities to attend the Paralympics remain. Tickets are still available for various sports, with prices starting as low as €15 (£13/$17). Additionally, tickets for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies are still up for grabs.

The Paralympics are set to take place from August 28 to September 8.