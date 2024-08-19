Former President Donald Trump is falsely claiming an endorsement from pop superstar Taylor Swift. Using a sequence of AI-generated images, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to promote the supposed endorsement.

One of the images shared by Trump shows an AI picture of Swift dressed in an outfit reminiscent of Uncle Sam, a symbol long associated with American patriotism and military recruitment. The image features bold text that reads, “TAYLOR WANTS YOU TO VOTE FOR DONALD TRUMP.”

The post was accompanied by a fake news article falsely alleging that Swift’s fans, commonly known as “Swifties,” are “turning to Trump” following a recent terror plot targeting one of her concerts in Vienna, Austria. Trump also shared doctored images of women sporting “Swifties for Trump” shirts.

Trump captioned the Truth Social post with, “I accept!”

This is not the first time Trump has commented on Swift. Earlier this year, in an interview with Variety editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh for the book “Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass,” Trump questioned Swift’s political alignment.

“She is liberal, or is that just an act?” Trump asked Setoodeh during their interview. “She’s legitimately liberal? It’s not an act? It surprises me that a country star can be successful being liberal.”

Notably, in 2020, Swift publicly endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, voicing her concerns over issues such as racial justice, women’s rights, and the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included,” Swift said in an interview with V Magazine at the time.

Swift has not endorsed any candidate for the 2024 presidential election at this time.

The “Style” singer is currently wrapping up the European leg of her tour, with performances scheduled for August 19 and 20 at Wembley Stadium in London. From there, Swift is slated to return to North America on October 18 for a series of shows in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Toronto before her final performance on December 8 in Vancouver at BC Place.

A complete list of The Eras tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Taylor Swift Tickets

Taylor Swift tickets at MEGAseats

Taylor Swift tickets at StubHub

Taylor Swift tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Taylor Swift tickets at Vivid Seats

The Eras Tour 2024 Dates

Monday, August 19 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Tuesday, August 20 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, October 18 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Saturday, October 19 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Sunday, October 20 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Friday, October 25 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Saturday, October 26 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Sunday, October 27 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Friday, November 1 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Saturday, November 2 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Sunday, November 3 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Thursday, November 14 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, November 15 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Saturday, November 16 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Thursday, November 21 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, November 22 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Saturday, November 23 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, December 6 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place

Saturday, December 7 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place

Sunday, December 8 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place