The UFC is taking over the Las Vegas Sphere this fall, marking the first sporting event to be held at the highly-acclaimed, visually-dynamic venue. However, during the first onsale, fans complained of the inability to score tickets, as the cheapest seat up-for-grabs amounted to a whopping $3,000.

The $17 million event, originally dubbed UFC 306, was recently rebranded to “Riyadh Season Noche UFC.” The fight is set to go down on September 14 with a capacity of 20,000 and will continue the tradition of big fights on Mexican Independence Day, featuring a headlining match between bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley of the United States versus Georgia’s Merab Dvalishvili.

The second main event will feature women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso of Mexico and former champion Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan, as well as an addition featherweight match between Brian Ortega of the U.S. and Diego Lopes of Brazil.

Tickets went on sale this week as the Sphere revealed its layout, and fans were quick to notice the exorbitant ticket prices. The cheapest seat was listed for $3,000, while tickets up close to the action came to $15,000.

Fans took to social media to share their frustration:

Tickets for UFC 306 at the Las Vegas Sphere went on sale this week — the get-in price is over $3,000 and floor seats are going for $15,000. pic.twitter.com/eKviyyfrPi — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) July 31, 2024

Ticket prices for the UFC Noche card at The Sphere are crazy pic.twitter.com/UiCnqmVvcZ — Rob Brown Betting (@RobBrownBetting) July 29, 2024

Not @ufc telling all the real fans: “The @SphereVegas is only for the elite, the famous, and the 1%. Enjoy it from your living room. You’re not welcome here….not even in the nosebleed seats 30 stories up.” $2,500 starting price!? — texmod81 (@texmod81) August 1, 2024

The UFC says they’ve spent 19 million on UFC Sphere production. The Sphere holds 18K. The UFC is charging 4500 a ticket.

That’s 81 mill. Please tell me how the UFC isn’t f’ing over its fan base…. — Martin P (@MartinP_MMA) July 29, 2024

If you are paying $3,000 per ticket to sit back here at the UFC’s Sphere event I guess my only question is: exactly what great crime is behind the great fortune that you inherited? pic.twitter.com/hEjBE6RiPl — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) July 30, 2024

As someone who flies all over with my wife to watch @ufc I’m sickened by the prices at The Sphere. Cheapest ticket $3k. T mobile I spend $1500 per seat and have amazing seats. This shit is DOUBLE!! — Cable Guy Chris (@CblGuyChris) July 29, 2024

@danawhite I love the UFC. I have bought countless PPVS and been to about 5 in person, BUT, why are you gouging us with INSANE Sphere prices? $3k is cheapest to $17k? Dana, please don’t do this to us. — L.Mo 💚 (@lonniecounsels) July 30, 2024

I’m begging everybody to not give in to the UFC’s ridiculous ticket prices for the UFC sphere card. Let’s make it to where only like 5 people are in the crowd so the UFC starts making ticket prices normal again. — Super Fan🇮🇪 (@McGregorRousey2) July 29, 2024

It’s crazy that the tickets to the sphere are 3k a piece. If the UFC is going to charge that much for a event, at least stack it top to bottom with good fighters. — MMALeaked (@LeakedMMA) July 29, 2024

We’ve seen this time and time again across both the entertainment and sports industries as Ticketmaster uses practices like Platinum and Dynamic Pricing. By using these strategies, Ticketmaster has the ability to price tickets incredibly high from the start — making sure the super-fans who don’t want to miss the event will buy tickets at the top dollar — before prices taper-off over time.

| READ: Fans Call Out UFC Amid Exorbitant Prices for McGregor’s Return |

The UFC is also creating extra hype around this specific fight as it will be the first sporting event at the $2.3 billion venue. The Sphere, which opened last year, includes a wraparound interior LED screen with 170,000 ultra-directional speakers. The floor-to-ceiling screens offer moving visuals and mind-bending graphics, creating an experience like no other.

UFC president Dana Whited promises “the greatest live combat sports show anybody has ever seen.”

