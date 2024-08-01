The UFC is taking over the Las Vegas Sphere this fall, marking the first sporting event to be held at the highly-acclaimed, visually-dynamic venue. However, during the first onsale, fans complained of the inability to score tickets, as the cheapest seat up-for-grabs amounted to a whopping $3,000.

The $17 million event, originally dubbed UFC 306, was recently rebranded to “Riyadh Season Noche UFC.” The fight is set to go down on September 14 with a capacity of 20,000 and will continue the tradition of big fights on Mexican Independence Day, featuring a headlining match between bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley of the United States versus Georgia’s Merab Dvalishvili. 

The second main event will feature women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso of Mexico and former champion Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan, as well as an addition featherweight match between Brian Ortega of the U.S. and Diego Lopes of Brazil. 

Tickets went on sale this week as the Sphere revealed its layout, and fans were quick to notice the exorbitant ticket prices. The cheapest seat was listed for $3,000, while tickets up close to the action came to $15,000.

Fans took to social media to share their frustration:

We’ve seen this time and time again across both the entertainment and sports industries as Ticketmaster uses practices like Platinum and Dynamic Pricing. By using these strategies, Ticketmaster has the ability to price tickets incredibly high from the start — making sure the super-fans who don’t want to miss the event will buy tickets at the top dollar — before prices taper-off over time.

| READ: Fans Call Out UFC Amid Exorbitant Prices for McGregor’s Return

The UFC is also creating extra hype around this specific fight as it will be the first sporting event at the $2.3 billion venue. The Sphere, which opened last year, includes a wraparound interior LED screen with 170,000 ultra-directional speakers. The floor-to-ceiling screens offer moving visuals and mind-bending graphics, creating an experience like no other.

UFC president Dana Whited promises “the greatest live combat sports show anybody has ever seen.”

Find various ticketing options to Riyadh Season Noche UFC below:

