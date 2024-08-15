Secondary ticketing site Viagogo is reportedly vying to secure a resale partnership with the Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028.

The Financial Times reported that Viagogo has begun conversations with the organizers before the Paris 2024 Games wrapped-up last week. Already, the Los Angeles-headquartered AXS and Germany’s CTS Eventim have been tapped as LA28’s official service providers, as CTS Eventim has managed previous Games. According to Viagogo’s global managing director Cris Miller, LA28 organizers have already begun to reach out to other secondary marketplaces.

“We’re actually in active conversations with [the committee] about providing our service, along with other ticketing companies, to try and participate and help,” Miller told the publication, noting that “the last thing LA wants is empty seats.”

At this time, the LA28 Olympics Committee has not revealed any details regarding secondary ticketing sites or any potential partners.

Los Angeles, which last hosted the Summer Olympics in 1984, is already preparing for the Summer Games, with a budget around $7 billion. The city is hoping to rely on Games-ready venues– like the Los Angeles Coliseum and the Lakers’ Crypto.com Arena — while some sports are set to be played at existing facilities over 1,000 miles away in Oklahoma City. Six new sports are also slated to appear at the 2028 Games, including flag football, softball, baseball, cricket, and lacrosse.