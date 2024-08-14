Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour will kick-off in London for a five-night run at Wembley Stadium this week. While her coveted shows have brought-in thousands of extra fans — waiting outside the stadium just to be able to hear her singing in-person — ticketless fans in London will be unable to listen-in on the show.

Last month, an estimated 40,000 people gathered on a hill outside of Munich’s Olympia stadium to catch a glimpse of the show. Swift even pointed to the crowd, noting, “We have people in a park outside the stadium, thousands of people listening from out there!”

🚨| Taylor Swift acknowledging the insane crowd of people on the hill outside the stadium at today’s show in Munich, Germany! #MunichTSTheErasTour “We have people in a park outside the stadium, thousands of people listening from out there!” pic.twitter.com/s8LZxYrsxA — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) July 27, 2024

However, following the suspected terror attack at her show in Vienna, Austria — which caused the popstar to call-off the three-night stay — Wembley Stadium revealed that “non-ticket holders will be moved on” during her London shows.

“To support the safe entry and exit of everyone within the stadium, no one is allowed to stand outside any entrance or on the Olympic Steps at the front of the stadium,” Wembley said on its website.

Additionally, the stadium noted that overnight camping outside of the venue will be prohibited.

Swift is slated to perform at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 16, 17, 19, and 20. This marks her return to the city on the Eras Tour, following three gigs at the venue in June.

The Eras Tour sees Swift performing hits from each of her different musical “eras” — paying respects to her country-pop days of Red and Fearless to the stark contrast of the revenge-driven pop Reputation and indie-folk tones of evermore. While the tour has become a cultural sensation — seeing fans dress-up to represent her music and friendships form over style trends — it has also skyrocketed to a massively economically successful event and may become the highest-grossing tour of all time.