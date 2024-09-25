Aisha Jackson is set to join the Broadway production of “The Notebook,” taking on the role of Middle Allie starting October 22 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

Jackson’s casting marks a significant transition in the show as she takes over for Joy Woods, who has played Middle Allie since the show’s debut. Woods, along with fellow cast member Jordan Tyson, are set to exit “The Notebook” to join the revival of “Gypsy.” Woods’ final performance in the role of Middle Allie is slated for October 20.

The current production of “The Notebook” cast includes Tony Award winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie and Tony nominee Dorian Harewood as Older Noah. In addition to Jackson’s new role, the cast features Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, John Cardoza as Younger Noah, and Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie. Other notable cast members include Andrea Burns as Mother/Nurse Lori and Carson Stewart as Johnny/Fin.

“The Notebook” is an adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ novel, following the lifelong love story of Noah and Allie as they navigate the challenges that life throws their way. The production began previews on February 10 before its official opening on March 14.

The play features a book by Bekah Brunstetter and a score by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson. It is co-directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams and features choreography by Katie Spelman.

The creative team also includes scenic designers David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume designer Paloma Young, lighting designer Ben Stanton, and sound designer Nevin Steinberg. Music supervision is led by Carmel Dean, with orchestrations by Dean and John Clancy, and Geoffrey Ko as the music director. The Telsey Office’s Patrick Goodwin handles casting, while Victoria Navarro oversees production stage management.

Notably, “The Notebook,” is slated to close December 15, concluding its run after 35 previews and 317 regular performances. Festival goers can secure their seats before its closing by purchasing their tickets through one of the links below:

