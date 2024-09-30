Alanis Morissette is stepping up in support of Vice President Kamala Harris’ bid for the U.S. presidency.

The Grammy-winning artist is scheduled to headline a Los Angeles fundraiser on Sunday, an event aimed at raising money for the Harris Victory Fund, which helps fund the Vice President’s presidential campaign, the Democratic National Committee, and state-level parties.

The event, organized by Democratic fundraiser Jeffrey Katzenberg, will also feature a performance by singer and actress Halle Bailey.

Morissette’s involvement in Harris’ campaign comes as just last month, former President Donald Trump took a swipe at both Harris and Morissette with an AI-generated parody of the singer’s hit song “Ironic,” suggesting offensive and unfounded claims about Harris’ rise in politics. The parody received widespread criticism.

The Los Angeles fundraiser adds to the growing list of musicians rallying behind Harris. Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo joined the Vice President on stage during a campaign rally in Atlanta, while Bon Iver performed at a Wisconsin Harris rally in August.

Additionally, Beyonce gave her approval to the campaign to use her song “Freedom” throughout their campaign while Taylor Swift officially endorsed Harris in an Instagram post following the Presidential Debate.