Chappell Roan has quickly risen to stardom over the past year, and amid her newfound fame, fans are relentlessly questioning her political views. The “Good Luck, Babe!” singer clarified her previous comments and delivered a final answer on who she plans to vote for in the U.S. presidential election this November.

Roan’s comments in an article by The Guardian went viral over the past week where she said she doesn’t “feel pressured” to endorse a candidate in the presidential election, calling out “problems on both sides.” Many fans criticized these comments, specifically because of former president Donald Trump’s views and policies regarding the LGBTQ+ community. People questioned how Roan could not see that Trump would be a greater threat to the country — and specifically queer youth — considering her pro-LGBTQ+ advocacy.

In a lengthy TikTok video, Roan said that she woke up to “people skewing [her comments] even more” and “this is my statement.”

“Obviously, f–k the policies of the right — but also, f–k some of the policies on the left! That’s why I can’t endorse,” she said in the video. “There is no way I can stand behind some of the left’s completely transphobic and completely genocidal views … F–k Trump, for f–king real, but f–k some of the s–t that has gone down in the Democratic Party that has failed people like me and you, and more so Palestine, and more so every marginalized community in the world.”

She went on to note that “endorsing and voting are not the same thing” and she would be casting her vote for Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz.

“Actions speak louder than words,” she said. “Voting is all we have right now in this system, so I encourage it, yet again. Vote for who, in your mind, is the best option for what we have right now, because it’s all we can do. Yes, one’s obviously better than the other. But Jesus f–king Christ, I hope you don’t have to settle for what we have and put your name behind someone that you don’t fully, fully trust because of their blatant actions.”

Previously, Roan has spoken out regarding the Biden administration’s support and funding of Israel’s attacks on Gaza and the Palestinian people. She also revealed during her set at Governors Ball earlier this year that she turned down an invitation to perform at the White House during Pride Month because “we want liberty, freedom, and justice for all.” She also explained in an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year that she would be voting “to protect people’s civil rights, especially the LGBTQ+ community” and feels “lucky to be alive during an incredibly historical time period where a woman of color is a presidential nominee.”

Political opinions have been in high focus of late as the U.S. lurches towards a presidential election. Earlier this year, Green Day triggered the wrath of right-wing commentators online for railing against the “MAGA” agenda and former President Trump during a concert in Washington D.C. During the show, a fan tossed frontman Billie Joe Armstrong a mask of former president Donald Trump with the word “idiot” written across the forehead. Armstrong held it up to the crowd and roared.

Additionally, during “American Idiot,” Armstrong changed the lyrics from “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda” to “I’m not a part of a MAGA agenda,” referencing Trump’s notorious slogan: “Make America Great Again.” Conservatives took to social media to express their frustration, with many focusing on the mask of Trump being held by Armstrong in an “insensitive” way just two weeks after the former president was targeted by an assassination attempt at a rally.

Tenacious D also made headlines after Kyle Gass made a comment referencing Trump’s assassination. When asked what he would wish for on his birthday, Gass told the Australian crowd: “Don’t miss Donald Trump next time.”

After a furious conservative reaction to the comments, bandmate Jack Black issued a statement saying he would never condone violence, and the duo’s remaining tour dates were called off.