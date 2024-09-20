Grammy Award-winning artist Allison Russell is set to make her Broadway debut in the critically acclaimed musical “Hadestown.”

Beginning November 12, Russell is slated to step into the role of Persephone at the Walter Kerr Theatre, taking over from fellow Grammy nominee Yola, whose final performance in the role is scheduled for October 20. In the interim, Lana Gordon, a previous performer in the role, will reprise Persephone from October 22 through November 10.

For Russell, taking on the role of Persephone is more than just a career milestone.

“Impossible for me to fully convey how deeply meaningful, resonant, uplifting, and full circle it is to be making my Broadway debut, starring in the role of Persephone (a goddess and archetype I have explored in both poetry and song myself since childhood) in this timeless instant classic,” Russel shared.

“I am proud to be joining the sisterhood of artists who’ve embodied Persephone, proud to be joining this extraordinary ensemble, proud to become a part of this living, growing legacy. This is a world I’ve dreamt of and one I get to live in now. I am excited and grateful beyond measure to be joining Hadestown! See you way down under the ground!”

“Hadestown” originally began as a theatrical concert created by Mitchell before evolving into a musical that has garnered critical and popular acclaim. The production, directed by Rachel Chavkin, was awarded eight Tony Awards in 2019, including Best Musical.

The rest of the Hadestown cast continues to include Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Stephanie Mills as Hermes, Phillip Boykin as Hades, and Maia Reficco as Eurydice.

