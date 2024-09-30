The indie-rockers of Bright Eyes have called-off their remaining 2024 tour dates following news of frontman Conor Oberst’s ongoing vocal problems.
The band released a statement on Friday, noting that Oberst has “undergone multiple tests to determine the cause of his recent vocal problems.”
“It’s come to light that he has developed a condition that is exacerbated by excessive singing, requiring both treatment and recuperation,” the band said. “We are confident that with a successful regimen, and continued medical attention, we will be able to return to the road next year.”
The cancelled dates include shows in Los Angeles and Oakland, a festival appearance at Las Vegas’ Best Friends Forever Music Festival, as well as gigs throughout Europe and the UK like London, Cologne, Berlin, Stockholm, and Oslo. Previously, the group had to call-off record release shows in Brooklyn and Omaha, as well as their appearance at Chicago’s Riot Fest.
Bright Eyes’ schedule still stands for 2025; the group is slated to kick-off a massive, 43-date trek beginning on January 16 in Phoenix. They’re slated to perform in venues like Toronto’s History, Tabernacle in Atlanta, San Antonio’s Aztec Theater, Boston’s House of Blues, and The Anthem in Washington, D.C. before wrapping-up late April in West Des Moines.
The Oberst-fronted group first arrived on the scene in 1998 with A Collection of Songs Written and Recorded 1995-1997, alongside Letting Off the Happiness. They continued to release a batch of records throughout the early 2000s, garnering attention with 2005’s I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning and Cassadaga in 2007, featuring hits “First Day of My Life” and “Hot Knives.” They just dropped the LP Five Dice, All Threes earlier this month.
Find Bright Eyes’ full list of cancelled and upcoming tour dates below, as well as various ticketing options:
Bright Eyes | CANCELLED Tour Dates 2024
09/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
09/21 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/22 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
10/11 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
10/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Best Friends Forever Music Festival
11/10 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Wulfrun Hall
11/11 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
11/12 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje
11/13 – Ghent, Belgium @ Ha Concerts
11/14 – Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria
11/15 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom
11/16 – Weissenhauser Strand, Germany @ Rolling Stone Beach
11/18 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Fållan
11/19 – Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret
Bright Eyes | Tour Dates 2025
01/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
01/18 — Del Mar, CA @ The Sound
01/19 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
01/20 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
01/21 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
01/23 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
01/24 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
01/25 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
01/26 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
02/26 — Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
02/27 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
02/28 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
03/01 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
03/02 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live
03/03 — Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
03/05 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
03/07 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater
03/08 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
03/09 — Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
03/10 — Richmond, VA @ The National
03/13 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
03/14 — Pelham, TN @ The Caverns
03/17 — Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
03/18 — Little Rock, AR @ The Hall
03/20 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
03/21 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
03/22 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
04/03 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
04/04 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
04/08 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
04/09 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
04/10 — Toronto, ON @ History
04/11 — Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks
04/13 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre
04/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
04/18 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
04/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
04/20 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
04/23 — Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion
04/24 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
04/25 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
04/26 — West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom