The indie-rockers of Bright Eyes have called-off their remaining 2024 tour dates following news of frontman Conor Oberst’s ongoing vocal problems.

The band released a statement on Friday, noting that Oberst has “undergone multiple tests to determine the cause of his recent vocal problems.”

“It’s come to light that he has developed a condition that is exacerbated by excessive singing, requiring both treatment and recuperation,” the band said. “We are confident that with a successful regimen, and continued medical attention, we will be able to return to the road next year.”

The cancelled dates include shows in Los Angeles and Oakland, a festival appearance at Las Vegas’ Best Friends Forever Music Festival, as well as gigs throughout Europe and the UK like London, Cologne, Berlin, Stockholm, and Oslo. Previously, the group had to call-off record release shows in Brooklyn and Omaha, as well as their appearance at Chicago’s Riot Fest.

Bright Eyes’ schedule still stands for 2025; the group is slated to kick-off a massive, 43-date trek beginning on January 16 in Phoenix. They’re slated to perform in venues like Toronto’s History, Tabernacle in Atlanta, San Antonio’s Aztec Theater, Boston’s House of Blues, and The Anthem in Washington, D.C. before wrapping-up late April in West Des Moines.

The Oberst-fronted group first arrived on the scene in 1998 with A Collection of Songs Written and Recorded 1995-1997, alongside Letting Off the Happiness. They continued to release a batch of records throughout the early 2000s, garnering attention with 2005’s I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning and Cassadaga in 2007, featuring hits “First Day of My Life” and “Hot Knives.” They just dropped the LP Five Dice, All Threes earlier this month.

Find Bright Eyes’ full list of cancelled and upcoming tour dates below, as well as various ticketing options:

Bright Eyes Tickets

Bright Eyes tickets at MEGAseats

Bright Eyes tickets at thisisbrighteyes.com

Bright Eyes tickets at StubHub

Bright Eyes tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Bright Eyes tickets at Vivid Seats

Bright Eyes | CANCELLED Tour Dates 2024

09/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/21 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/22 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

10/11 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

10/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Best Friends Forever Music Festival

11/10 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Wulfrun Hall

11/11 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

11/12 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje

11/13 – Ghent, Belgium @ Ha Concerts

11/14 – Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria

11/15 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom

11/16 – Weissenhauser Strand, Germany @ Rolling Stone Beach

11/18 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Fållan

11/19 – Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret

Bright Eyes | Tour Dates 2025

01/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

01/18 — Del Mar, CA @ The Sound

01/19 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

01/20 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

01/21 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

01/23 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

01/24 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

01/25 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

01/26 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

02/26 — Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

02/27 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

02/28 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

03/01 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

03/02 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live

03/03 — Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

03/05 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

03/07 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater

03/08 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

03/09 — Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

03/10 — Richmond, VA @ The National

03/13 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

03/14 — Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

03/17 — Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

03/18 — Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

03/20 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

03/21 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

03/22 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

04/03 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

04/04 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

04/08 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

04/09 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

04/10 — Toronto, ON @ History

04/11 — Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks

04/13 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre

04/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

04/18 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

04/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

04/20 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

04/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

04/23 — Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion

04/24 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

04/25 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

04/26 — West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom