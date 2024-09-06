The Shakespeare tragedy “Othello” has officially found its home on The Main Stem.

As previously announced, the Broadway revival will star veteran actors Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal. Now, it has been revealed that the Kenny Leon-directed production will take over the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, running for a strictly limited 15-week engagement. The show will begin previews on February 24, 2025, followed by an official opening on March 23 before closing on June 8.

The classic play delves into the story of Othello, a Moorish military commander, who falls victim to a plot by Iago, who manipulates him into believing that his wife, Desdemona has been unfaithful. This stokes jealousy and suspicion in Othello’s mind. The production marks the first Broadway staging of the tragedy since a 1982 revival, starring James Earl Jones and Christopher Plummer.

Gyllenhaal first made his Broadway debut back in 2015 for the show “Constellations,” followed by “Sunday in the Park With George” and “Sea Wall/A Life.” This will be Washington’s first time back on stage since the 2018 revival of “The Iceman Cometh.” The pair will work alongside Molly Osborne, taking on the role of Desdemona.

Producer Brian Anthony Moreland’s track record for bringing high-profile productions to Broadway further heightens expectations for this revival. With previous successes including “The Piano Lesson,” “American Buffalo,” and “The Sound Inside,” Moreland’s vision and expertise are expected to make “Othello ” a must-see play.

