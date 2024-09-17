Broadway’s Tony Award-winning play, “Stereophonic,” is set to introduce new cast members to its ensemble as it gears up for an extended run.

The musical, which is currently playing at the John Golden Theatre, will see several original cast members departing. Juliana Canfield, Tom Pecinka, and Sarah Pidgeon, who have been central to “Stereophonic” since its Broadway debut, are set to take their final bows on September 29.

Replacing the departing trio are actors Amy Forsyth and Rebecca Naomi Jones. Forsyth is set to step into the character of Diana, previously played by Pidgeon, while Jones will take over the role of Holly, originated by Canfield. Additionally, Benjamin Anthony Anderson, currently an understudy in the production, will now assume the role of Peter, previously portrayed by Pecinka.

The shift in casting will take place as the show continues its run, with the new members making their debut on October 1. The change comes as “Stereophonic” prepares for its final extension, now set to run until January 12, 2025.

These new members will work alongside a cast that continues to feature Tony winner, Will Brill, Chris Stack, Eli Gelb, and Andrew R. Butler, who has been part of the show’s core group since its Broadway transfer.

Recently, “Stereophonic” made history with the most Tony nominations for a single play in Broadway history. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including Best Play and awards for Brill as Best Featured Actor, scenic design by David Zinn, and sound design by Ryan Rumery.

