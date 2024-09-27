The Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour is officially returning for its 27th anniversary.

The tour is slated to kick off on November 29 in Atlanta at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center. From there, Koz is scheduled to make stops in various cities such as Sarasota, Jacksonville, New Haven, Chicago, Columbus, Detroit, and San Diego before his final performance on December 23 in Modesto, CA, at Gallo Center for the Arts.

The 2024 tour marks the 27 anniversary, making it the longest-running jazz-based Christmas tour. The event will see Koz reuniting with his longtime collaborator, guitarist and vocalist Jonathan Butler. Joining them on the tour is a roster of special guests, including saxophonist Vincent Ingala, guitarist Adam Hawley, and vocalist Rebecca Jade.

Earlier this year, the renowned saxophonist released an EP titled Dave Koz Does Disney, which features Koz’s jazz renditions of beloved Disney classics, including “When You Wish Upon A Star” from Pinocchio. The EP follows his latest holiday album, Christmas Ballads, which was released in 2022.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour Dates

11/29 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

11/30 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

12/1 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

12/2 – Naples, FL – Hayes Hall Artis-Naples

12/3 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

12/5 – North Bethesda, MD – The Music Center at Strathmore

12/6 – Newport News, VA – Ferguson Center For The Arts

12/7 – New Haven, CT – John Lyman Center For The Performing Arts

12/8 – Cleveland, OH – Connor Palace at Playhouse Square

12/11 – Warren, OH – Robins Theatre

12/12 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

12/13 – Carmel, IN – The Palladium At The Center For The Performing Arts

12/14 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre

12/15 – Detroit, MI – Music Hall Center For The Performing Arts

12/18 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center – Ikeda Theater

12/19 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre

12/20 – Cerritos, CA – Cerritos Center For The Performing Arts

12/21 – Cerritos, CA – Cerritos Center For The Performing Arts

12/22 – Palm Desert, CA – McCallum Theatre

12/23 – Modesto, CA – Gallo Center For The Arts