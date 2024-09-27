The Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour is officially returning for its 27th anniversary.
The tour is slated to kick off on November 29 in Atlanta at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center. From there, Koz is scheduled to make stops in various cities such as Sarasota, Jacksonville, New Haven, Chicago, Columbus, Detroit, and San Diego before his final performance on December 23 in Modesto, CA, at Gallo Center for the Arts.
The 2024 tour marks the 27 anniversary, making it the longest-running jazz-based Christmas tour. The event will see Koz reuniting with his longtime collaborator, guitarist and vocalist Jonathan Butler. Joining them on the tour is a roster of special guests, including saxophonist Vincent Ingala, guitarist Adam Hawley, and vocalist Rebecca Jade.
Earlier this year, the renowned saxophonist released an EP titled Dave Koz Does Disney, which features Koz’s jazz renditions of beloved Disney classics, including “When You Wish Upon A Star” from Pinocchio. The EP follows his latest holiday album, Christmas Ballads, which was released in 2022.
A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:
Dave Koz Ticket Links
Dave Koz tickets at davekoz.com
Dave Koz tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS
Dave Koz tickets at Vivid Seats
Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour Dates
11/29 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
11/30 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall
12/1 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
12/2 – Naples, FL – Hayes Hall Artis-Naples
12/3 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre
12/5 – North Bethesda, MD – The Music Center at Strathmore
12/6 – Newport News, VA – Ferguson Center For The Arts
12/7 – New Haven, CT – John Lyman Center For The Performing Arts
12/8 – Cleveland, OH – Connor Palace at Playhouse Square
12/11 – Warren, OH – Robins Theatre
12/12 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre
12/13 – Carmel, IN – The Palladium At The Center For The Performing Arts
12/14 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre
12/15 – Detroit, MI – Music Hall Center For The Performing Arts
12/18 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center – Ikeda Theater
12/19 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre
12/20 – Cerritos, CA – Cerritos Center For The Performing Arts
12/21 – Cerritos, CA – Cerritos Center For The Performing Arts
12/22 – Palm Desert, CA – McCallum Theatre
12/23 – Modesto, CA – Gallo Center For The Arts