Future Ticketing, a market leader in digital ticketing software, has announced renewal partnerships with two racecourses in the UK.

Future Ticketing has entered into further multi-year partnerships with Pontefract and Redcar. Through the partnerships, Future Ticketing will strengthen their position in English racing. The news follows Future Ticketing’s renewals with the fellow Yorkshire racecourse.

Peter McNeile, the International Sales Director at Future Ticketing, noted in a press release that the company is “proud of our association with Pontefract and Redcar and have been impressed with how they have embraced the digital transformation of their ticketing with us.”

“We feel privileged that they will continue working with us as we improve and enhance the delivery of race-day experiences and help both Pontefract and Redcar serve their customers even better into the future,” McNeile said.

Pontefract hosts 15 meetings per year and shared its excitement to host the groundbreaking project of pioneering autism-friendly race-days alongside Future Ticketing. Pontefract’s Chief Operating Officer Richard Hammill said that Future Ticketing’s “commitment to ensuring their service improves each year means that renewing the contract was an easy decision to make.”

“In addition to the ticketing system, their support of each of our race-days in 2024, ensuring that we were able to provide an ‘Autism Friendly’ environment, was an invaluable addition to our local community in Pontefract,” Hammill said. “I look forward to working with the team at Future Ticketing for years to come.”

Recar Racecourse, established in 1872, hosts 18 meeting each year. The racecourse echoed similar sentiments, as Redcar general manager Amy Fair noted that their partnership with Future Ticketing across five years has “ensured our journey to ticketing has been a very smooth one.”

“Future Ticketing recognised at an early stage that our customers want much more than an entry ticket to Redcar, they wish to have an overall race-day experience, and Future Ticketing’s flexible systems allowed us to address those needs,” Fair said. “We have enjoyed our time with Future Ticketing and we are delighted to continue working with the company and offering the best solution for our racegoers.”

Future Ticketing, founded by Liam Holton, was designed as an attempt to tackle the complexity of racecourse ticketing. Holton, who had worked as the sales and marketing manager of Punchestown racecourse, was unable to find a ticketing solution that enabled him to create a direct relationship with the racegoer. Now, after eight years, Future Ticketing has made a name for themselves as the primary ticketing provider for 70 racecourses across Ireland, the UK, the U.S., and Australia.

