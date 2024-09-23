Justin Timberlake’s ‘The Forget Tomorrow World Tour” has been extended through 2025.
The newly-announced gigs kick-off at Portland’s Moda Center on January 13. From there, he’ll stop in Sacramento, Anaheim, and Palm Springs, appearing at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Salt Lake City’s Delta Center, and Ball Arena in Denver. Austin will wrap-up the run at the Moody Center on February 3.
Originally, Timberlake’s 53-date massive jaunt was set to run through December 20, appearing in cities along the way this fall and winter like Chicago, Orlando, Louisville, Memphis, Dallas, Pittsburgh, and St. Louis.
Earlier this year, the pop star made headlines when he was arrested by police in the Hampton’s town of Sag Harbor for allegedly failing field sobriety tests after being pulled over just after midnight. He told arresting officers he had just “one martini, and I followed my friends home’’ — while refusing three times to take a Breathalyzer test. He spent the night in jail before being arraigned on charges related to the alleged intoxication as well as moving violations in the morning and released without bail.
According to TMZ, a judge agreed to drop the DWI charge in exchange for a guilty plea to Driving While Ability Impaired (DWAI). He was sentenced to a $500 fine with a $260 surcharge, as well as 25 hours of community service at the nonprofit of his choosing. His license will also be suspended for 90 days.
Timberlake revealed a statement after the news, according to the Associated Press, noting, “I try to hold myself to a very high standard, for myself, and this was not that.”
“Even if you’ve had one drink don’t get behind the wheel of a car,” he said. “There’s so many alternatives. Call a friend. Take an Uber. There’s many travel apps. Still, take a taxi. This is a mistake that I made, but I’m hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake. I know that I certainly have.”
Timberlake’s newly-announced shows are currently on sale. Find Timberlake’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as various ticketing options:
Justin Timberlake | The Forget Tomorrow World Tour
2024
October 4 – Montreal, QC | Bell Centre
October 7 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
October 8 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
October 11 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
October 13 – Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
October 17 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
October 18 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
October 21 – Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center
October 23 – Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena
October 25 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
October 27 – Chicago, IL | United Center
October 28 – Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum
October 31 – Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center
November 2 – Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena
November 8 – Sunrise, FL | Amerant Bank Arena
November 9 – Orlando, FL | Kia Center
November 12 – Jacksonville, FL | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
November 14 – Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center
November 16 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
November 19 – Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
November 20 – Louisville, KY | KFC Yum! Center
November 23 – Memphis, TN | FedExForum
November 25 – New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center
December 2 – Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center
December 4 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center
December 6 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
December 8 – Wichita, KS | INTRUST Bank Arena
December 10 – North Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena
December 12 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
December 14 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena
December 16 – Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
December 19 – St Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
December 20 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center
2025
January 13 – Portland, OR | Moda Center
January 15 – Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
January 18 – Anaheim, CA | Honda Center
January 20 – Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena
January 23 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center
January 25 – Salt Lake City, UT | Delta Center
January 28 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena
February 3 – Austin, TX | Moody Center