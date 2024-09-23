Justin Timberlake’s ‘The Forget Tomorrow World Tour” has been extended through 2025.

The newly-announced gigs kick-off at Portland’s Moda Center on January 13. From there, he’ll stop in Sacramento, Anaheim, and Palm Springs, appearing at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Salt Lake City’s Delta Center, and Ball Arena in Denver. Austin will wrap-up the run at the Moody Center on February 3.

Originally, Timberlake’s 53-date massive jaunt was set to run through December 20, appearing in cities along the way this fall and winter like Chicago, Orlando, Louisville, Memphis, Dallas, Pittsburgh, and St. Louis.

Earlier this year, the pop star made headlines when he was arrested by police in the Hampton’s town of Sag Harbor for allegedly failing field sobriety tests after being pulled over just after midnight. He told arresting officers he had just “one martini, and I followed my friends home’’ — while refusing three times to take a Breathalyzer test. He spent the night in jail before being arraigned on charges related to the alleged intoxication as well as moving violations in the morning and released without bail.

According to TMZ, a judge agreed to drop the DWI charge in exchange for a guilty plea to Driving While Ability Impaired (DWAI). He was sentenced to a $500 fine with a $260 surcharge, as well as 25 hours of community service at the nonprofit of his choosing. His license will also be suspended for 90 days.

Timberlake revealed a statement after the news, according to the Associated Press, noting, “I try to hold myself to a very high standard, for myself, and this was not that.”

“Even if you’ve had one drink don’t get behind the wheel of a car,” he said. “There’s so many alternatives. Call a friend. Take an Uber. There’s many travel apps. Still, take a taxi. This is a mistake that I made, but I’m hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake. I know that I certainly have.”

Timberlake’s newly-announced shows are currently on sale. Find Timberlake’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as various ticketing options:

Justin Timberlake | The Forget Tomorrow World Tour

2024

October 4 – Montreal, QC | Bell Centre

October 7 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

October 8 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

October 11 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

October 13 – Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

October 17 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

October 18 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

October 21 – Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center

October 23 – Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena

October 25 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

October 27 – Chicago, IL | United Center

October 28 – Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum

October 31 – Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

November 2 – Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena

November 8 – Sunrise, FL | Amerant Bank Arena

November 9 – Orlando, FL | Kia Center

November 12 – Jacksonville, FL | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

November 14 – Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

November 16 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

November 19 – Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

November 20 – Louisville, KY | KFC Yum! Center

November 23 – Memphis, TN | FedExForum

November 25 – New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center

December 2 – Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center

December 4 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center

December 6 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

December 8 – Wichita, KS | INTRUST Bank Arena

December 10 – North Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena

December 12 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

December 14 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

December 16 – Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

December 19 – St Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

December 20 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

2025

January 13 – Portland, OR | Moda Center

January 15 – Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

January 18 – Anaheim, CA | Honda Center

January 20 – Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena

January 23 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

January 25 – Salt Lake City, UT | Delta Center

January 28 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

February 3 – Austin, TX | Moody Center