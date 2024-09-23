The Out of the Blue Festival is set to return for its second edition in Cancún, Mexico from January 4 to 7 at the Moon Palace Resort.

Set to headline this year’s festival are Noah Kahan and The Lumineers, while the event will feature additional performances from Mt. Joy, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Lake Street Dive, Briston Maroney, and The Japanese House. Ashe, Wilde Rivers, Michael Marcagi, and Petey are also set to take the stage.

This will mark Kahan’s second time performing at the event.

“I can’t wait to return to Riviera Cancún for Out of the Blue,” Kahan shared in a statement. “Last year was an absolute blast and such a unique experience. It’s rare for artists and fans to spend four days together at a beach resort, it makes for such a special environment.”

Travel packages will be available for purchase starting at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 25 through the festival’s official website, outofthebluefestival.com. Presale access for returning guests and “amigos” will open on September 24 at noon and 2 p.m. ET.

Jonathan Fordin, co-founder of Playa Luna, emphasized the festival’s goal of creating a memorable, one-of-a-kind experience for attendees.

“Out of the Blue Festival is all about creating a unique and immersive experience for both the artists and the fans,” Fordin said. “Our goal is to blend world-class music with the breathtaking beauty of Cancún, providing an all-inclusive retreat where guests can relax, connect, and celebrate together.”