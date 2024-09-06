The WNBA is on the verge of making another move in its ongoing expansion efforts by adding a new franchise in Portland, Oregon. The team, expected to join the league in 2026, will mark the WNBA’s 15th franchise.

The news, first reported by Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report, comes nearly a year after previous talks between the WNBA and Portland entrepreneur Kirk Brown fell through at the last moment. The new ownership group will be led by the Bhathal family, known for their ownership of the NWSL’s Portland Thorns.

The official confirmation of Portland’s entry into the WNBA is anticipated on September 10, although the team’s name has not yet been finalized. Portland previously hosted a WNBA team, the Portland Fire, from 2000 to 2002, but it remains uncertain if the moniker will be brought back.

The addition of the Portland franchise is just the latest in a series of expansion moves by the WNBA. This growth has been propelled by a combination of rising star power, increased fan engagement, and financial partnerships.

Notably, the arrival of the 2024 draft class — featuring players like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese — has driven significant interest in the league, boosting attendance across all 12 current teams and pushing viewership to its highest levels in over two decades.

Portland’s new team is set to join other additions to the league, such as the Golden State Valkyries, slated to debut in 2025, and another unnamed team in Toronto slated for 2026.