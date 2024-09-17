Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. officially announced the continuation of its “Fan First” program for the New York Rangers and New York Knicks’ 2024-2025 seasons, though fans are calling out the “obscene” prices.

The “Fan First” program, which launched in March 2023, aims to “reach the loyal and verified Knicks and Rangers fanbases directly, preventing them from paying inflated prices for tickets on the secondary market and ensuring the legitimacy of their tickets.”

“Knicks and Rangers fans deserve better than paying inflated ticket prices set by brokers on the secondary market,” Jamaal Lesane, Chief Operating Officer of MSG Sports, said in a statement. “We launched the ‘Fan First’ program to put our fans first and brokers last, ensuring our dedicated fans can access the tickets they want at face value, and we encourage all fans to sign up ahead of the upcoming seasons.”

However, diehard fans are not happy with the announcement. Fans took to social media to express their displeasure of the program, noting that they’re being “priced out” with expensive ticket prices.

Some even noted that they’d rather just stream games or head to an away game, rather than spend more money to see one of the teams at Madison Square Garden.

Individual game tickets for the upcoming Rangers and Knicks seasons are on sale now. Fans can apply for the “Fan first” program at knicks.com/fanfirst and newyorkrangers.com/fanfirst. According to MSG, the “Fan First” program has allowed 100,000 Knicks and Rangers fans to sign up for early access to purchase their desired tickets since launching last year.

