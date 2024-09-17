Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. officially announced the continuation of its “Fan First” program for the New York Rangers and New York Knicks’ 2024-2025 seasons, though fans are calling out the “obscene” prices.

The “Fan First” program, which launched in March 2023, aims to “reach the loyal and verified Knicks and Rangers fanbases directly, preventing them from paying inflated prices for tickets on the secondary market and ensuring the legitimacy of their tickets.”

“Knicks and Rangers fans deserve better than paying inflated ticket prices set by brokers on the secondary market,” Jamaal Lesane, Chief Operating Officer of MSG Sports, said in a statement. “We launched the ‘Fan First’ program to put our fans first and brokers last, ensuring our dedicated fans can access the tickets they want at face value, and we encourage all fans to sign up ahead of the upcoming seasons.”

However, diehard fans are not happy with the announcement. Fans took to social media to express their displeasure of the program, noting that they’re being “priced out” with expensive ticket prices.

Ticket prices are obscene, fan or not — Michael Lapsley (@MichaelLapsley5) September 12, 2024

$200 tickets to look at the chase bridge is sure putting your hardcore fans as a priority great work — Evan (@CorePython) September 12, 2024

But all you’re doing with “fan first” is charging broker prices for the tickets. MSG has essentially become the broker. It’s equated to more money for MSG, not less money for your consumer. — 2 Guys 1 Cup Podcast (@2G1CRangers) September 12, 2024

Trying to copy the @TheSavBananas but they actually price their tickets so the fans can afford them. — Hooked On Hockey Magazine (@HOH_Magazine) September 12, 2024

200 bucks for nosebleeds on a Wednesday night game isn’t exactly for the fans — aaron rodgers save me (@RangersJM1) September 12, 2024

except no fans can afford these “fan first” tickets when the face value for each game is 200+ — Evan Licari (@Evan_licari) September 12, 2024

Impossible to have a fan first mentality when the real fans are getting out priced for the suits in the stands — SCA (@scattterson) September 12, 2024

Some even noted that they’d rather just stream games or head to an away game, rather than spend more money to see one of the teams at Madison Square Garden.

I make a good living for myself with very few complaints, but the fact that I can’t afford to see my hockey team more than maybe once a year is a joke. It’s cheaper to see them on the road in better arenas. — Guardian of the Flag Court #FZH (@relishdaddy) September 12, 2024

NHL wonders why ranger fans take over away games. It’s cheaper to travel and see them. — Kyle (@KYLE20x) September 12, 2024

It’s cheaper for us regular fans to stream an entire season of Rangers hockey online then going to one single home game at MSG. Truth. — rvdnsx (@rvdnsx) September 12, 2024

Individual game tickets for the upcoming Rangers and Knicks seasons are on sale now. Fans can apply for the “Fan first” program at knicks.com/fanfirst and newyorkrangers.com/fanfirst. According to MSG, the “Fan First” program has allowed 100,000 Knicks and Rangers fans to sign up for early access to purchase their desired tickets since launching last year.

Find various ticketing options for the Rangers and Knicks below:

