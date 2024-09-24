SeatGeek has announced a partnership with the National Hockey League’s newest team, the Utah Hockey Club, to manage ticketing for the franchise’s inaugural season. As the official ticketing partner, SeatGeek will provide ticketing solutions for all home games at Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

The partnership marks SeatGeek’s second NHL client, following the Florida Panthers, and extends its existing relationship with Smith Entertainment Group (SEG), which also owns the Utah Jazz NBA team. Utah previously existed as the Phoenix Coyotes franchise, though the team name and history do not join the organization in its move north to Salt Lake City.

“Professional sports bring communities together, and as we have been working on an expedited launch of Utah Hockey Club, we remain committed to creating a fan experience that’s second to none,” said Chris Barney, president of revenue and commercial strategy at Smith Entertainment Group. “Our partnership with SeatGeek highlights our shared vision of innovation and putting fans at the center of every decision we make.”

With SeatGeek’s SaaS platform, Unify, Utah Hockey Club was able to quickly set up events and manage ticket deposits, leading to a standout milestone of 32,000 deposits in just 30 days. SeatGeek’s platform goes beyond ticket sales, offering partners tools to optimize inventory and enhance fan engagement.

“This partnership marks an exciting milestone for SeatGeek as we expand our NHL footprint with the addition of Utah Hockey Club,” said Russ D’Souza, SeatGeek’s co-founder and president of supply. “We’re eager to leverage our technology to enhance the fan experience and support their operational success.”

SeatGeek continues to grow its portfolio, partnering with six NFL teams, three NBA teams, two NHL teams, and several clubs across Major League Soccer, the National Women’s Soccer League, and the English Premier League.