Sebastian Maniscalco has announced the extension of his “It Ain’t Right” stand-up tour into 2025.

The new shows are scheduled to begin on January 17 in Salt Lake City, Utah. From there, Maniscalco is slated to visit cities such as Denver, Portland, Kansas City, Brooklyn, Providence, and Detroit before wrapping up with four performances in Las Vegas on May 24 and 25 at Wynn Las Vegas Encore Theater.

Fans can take advantage of the artist presale starting on Wednesday, September 18 at 10 a.m. local time by using the code “RIGHT.” Other presales are slated to take place throughout the week, followed by a general public sale on Friday, September 20.

This announcement comes while Maniscalco is still in the midst of the 2024 leg of his tour, which includes a five-night run at Madison Square Garden. The limited residency is expected to set the record for the most consecutive performances by a comedian at the New York City venue.

Maniscalco will also be hitting other major cities such as Philadelphia, Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago, and Toronto before wrapping up 2024 with a final show in Des Moines, Iowa, on December 15.

A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

It Ain’t Right Tour Dates

09/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/29 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

10/03 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

10/04 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/05 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/06 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

10/17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

10/19 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

10/20 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

10/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/26 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

11/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/10 – Dayton, OH @ Nutter Center

11/14 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre

11/15 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena

11/16 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

11/17 – Syracuse, NY @ Oncenter War Memorial Arena

11/21 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

11/22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/24 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

12/04 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

12/05 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

12/07 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

12/12 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

12/13 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Arena

12/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

12/15 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

01/17 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

01/19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

01/30 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Resort & Casino

01/31 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort

02/01 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

02/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

02/08 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

02/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

02/15 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

02/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

02/22 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

03/05 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

03/06 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

03/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

03/08 – Newark, NY @ Prudential Center

03/09 – Providence, RI @ Amica Mutual Pavilion

03/15 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

03/16 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

03/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

03/22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

03/23 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

04/03 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

04/04 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas Encore Theater (Early Show)

05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas Encore Theater (Late Show)

05/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas Encore Theater (Early Show)

05/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas Encore Theater (Late Show)