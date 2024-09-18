Sebastian Maniscalco has announced the extension of his “It Ain’t Right” stand-up tour into 2025.
The new shows are scheduled to begin on January 17 in Salt Lake City, Utah. From there, Maniscalco is slated to visit cities such as Denver, Portland, Kansas City, Brooklyn, Providence, and Detroit before wrapping up with four performances in Las Vegas on May 24 and 25 at Wynn Las Vegas Encore Theater.
Fans can take advantage of the artist presale starting on Wednesday, September 18 at 10 a.m. local time by using the code “RIGHT.” Other presales are slated to take place throughout the week, followed by a general public sale on Friday, September 20.
This announcement comes while Maniscalco is still in the midst of the 2024 leg of his tour, which includes a five-night run at Madison Square Garden. The limited residency is expected to set the record for the most consecutive performances by a comedian at the New York City venue.
Maniscalco will also be hitting other major cities such as Philadelphia, Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago, and Toronto before wrapping up 2024 with a final show in Des Moines, Iowa, on December 15.
A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:
Sebastian Maniscalco Ticket Links
Sebastian Maniscalco tickets at MEGAseats
Sebastian Maniscalco tickets at StubHub
Sebastian Maniscalco tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS
Sebastian Maniscalco tickets at Vivid Seats
It Ain’t Right Tour Dates
09/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
09/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/29 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena
10/03 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
10/04 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/05 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/06 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
10/17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
10/19 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
10/20 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
10/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
10/25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/26 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
11/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/10 – Dayton, OH @ Nutter Center
11/14 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre
11/15 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena
11/16 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
11/17 – Syracuse, NY @ Oncenter War Memorial Arena
11/21 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
11/22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/24 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
12/04 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
12/05 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
12/07 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
12/12 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
12/13 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Arena
12/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
12/15 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
01/17 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
01/19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
01/30 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Resort & Casino
01/31 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort
02/01 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
02/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
02/08 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
02/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
02/15 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
02/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
02/22 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
03/05 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
03/06 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
03/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
03/08 – Newark, NY @ Prudential Center
03/09 – Providence, RI @ Amica Mutual Pavilion
03/15 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
03/16 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
03/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
03/22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
03/23 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
04/03 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
04/04 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas Encore Theater (Early Show)
05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas Encore Theater (Late Show)
05/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas Encore Theater (Early Show)
05/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas Encore Theater (Late Show)