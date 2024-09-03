Two men who scammed Liverpool fans out of thousands of pounds for the 2022 UEFA Champions League final have been sentenced.

According to the BBC, one victim paid £8,500 ($11,000) for “Category One” tickets, and two men paid £2,500 ($3,274) for two tickets each to the event in Paris. However, none of the victims received tickets, nor a refund.

The Crown Prosecution Service said 42-year-old John Stuart of Kirky was sentenced to jail for eight months, while 41-year-old Greg O’Neill of Prescot was assigned a two-year community order. The CPS found that the victims had been in contact with Stuart via his mobile phone and the money was paid into his bank account. Then, that money was transferred to Stuart’s family and friends.

While Stuart admitted he did not have the tickets, he still took the victim’s money, and was ordered to repay the full amount to the victims.

District Crown Prosecutor Brian Forshaw called Stuart a “heartless ticket scammer who stole thousands of pounds from LFC fans who were keen to see their team in the Champions League Final.”

“Stuart exploited their enthusiasm and he never returned any of their money,” Forshaw said in a statement.

The 2022 Champions League final had gone on to ensue chaos; the event went on more than half an hour late, and thousands of fans were stranded outside of the Stade de France. During the chaos, police were seen using pepper spray and tear gas on supporters. Following the championship, UEFA shared reports of an independent review of the events and apologized to Liverpool supporters.