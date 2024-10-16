The 8th annual iHeartRadio ALTer EGO 2025 lineup has officially been revealed, with Cage The Elephant, The Offspring, and Fontaines D.C. among the top headliners.

Scheduled for January 11, 2025, at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, this annual event brings together a mix of alternative acts and rock icons. In addition to the headliners, other artists include Glass Animals, Incubus, St. Vincent, The Lumineers and a special solo performance by Damiano David, frontman of the Italian rock band Måneskin.

Lisa Worden, Program Director for ALT 98.7 and Senior Vice President of Rock and Alternative for iHeartMedia expressed her excitement about this year’s event and the venue.

“We are thrilled to present this incredible lineup of artists representing all genres of Alternative and Rock, returning to one of the most iconic Rock venues Los Angeles has to offer, the Kia Forum,” Worden said. “It’s our 8th year doing this, and each year it keeps getting better.”

For Capital One cardholders, exclusive early access to presale tickets will open on October 22 at 10 a.m. PT and run through October 24 or until supplies run out. General ticket sales will begin on October 25 at 12 p.m. PT via Ticketmaster.