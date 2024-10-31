Alice Cooper is set to bring his rock music to the southern East Coast early next year with a new series of U.S. tour dates. The winter leg of Cooper’s ongoing “Too Close for Comfort” tour will span eight performances, taking place mostly in Florida.

The new dates are set to kick off in Augusta, GA, on January 21 at The Bell Auditorium. From there, Cooper is scheduled to make stops in Cherokee, NC, Greensboro, NC, Mobile, AL, Orlando, FL, Fort Myers, FL, and Clearwater, FL, before wrapping up on February 11 in St. Augustine, FL, at St. Augustine Amphitheatre.

Recently, Cooper headlined a U.S. summer tour with Rob Zombie, Cooper then embarked on a European leg of the “Too Close for Comfort” tour, which concluded earlier this October.

As he closes the year, Cooper will host his annual Christmas Pudding charity concert in Phoenix, Arizona, on December 7, where he is set to be joined by rock acts like Jimmy Eat World and Tom Morello. Beyond his winter tour, Cooper is slated to perform at the Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, OH, on May 9.

General on-sale tickets is scheduled to open on October 31 at 10 a.m.. A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Alice Cooper 2024-2025 Tour Dates

12/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre (Christmas Pudding concert)

01/31 – Augusta, GA @ The Bell Auditorium

02/01 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort

02/02 – Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

02/04 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre Mobile

02/06 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

02/07 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW

02/08 – Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound

02/11 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

05/09 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival