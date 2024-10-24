Tony Award-winning actress Annaleigh Ashford has officially joined the cast of the Broadway production “All In: Comedy About Love” – completing the production’s ensemble.

Broadway’s Seaview Productions and Lorne Michaels announced that Ashford is set to take the stage at the Hudson Theatre from February 4 through February 16 for the show’s final weeks.

The new comedy, written by New Yorker contributor Simon Rich and directed by Alex Timbers, explores love and relationships through a series of short stories originally published in The New Yorker. With the show running from December 11, 2024, to February 16, 2025, All In: Comedy About Love will feature a rotating cast of performers, with four actors appearing each week.

Other notable actors include David Cross — who will appear alongside Ashford from February 4 to February 9 — and Tim Meadows and Hank Azaria, who will be part of the performances from February 11 to February 16. Lin-Manuel Miranda is set to perform throughout the final month.

The earlier weeks are scheduled to see John Mulaney, Fred Armisen, and Renée Elise Goldsberry from December 11 to 30, while performers like Aidy Bryant, Andrew Rannells, and Sam Richardson will take the stage in January. Jimmy Fallon is also slated for a brief appearance from January 28 to February 2.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit the “All In: A Comedy About Love” official website.