Mumbai’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has launched an investigation into allegations surrounding the sale of Coldplay concert tickets, leading to the questioning of BookMyShow’s Chief Operating Officer, Anil Makhija. On Monday, Makhija was questioned for four hours by authorities regarding accusations of black-market ticket sales for Coldplay’s upcoming 2025 tour.

The interview with Makhija comes in the wake of complaints from consumers and a high-profile legal challenge spearheaded by attorney Amit Vyas. According to Vyas, BookMyShow is allegedly collaborating with resale platforms such as Viagogo and Gigsberg to inflate prices, denying fans the opportunity to purchase tickets at face value. Vyas has filed a formal complaint with the EOW, accusing the company of cheating, criminal breach of trust, and engaging in organized crime.

The accusations against BookMyShow have sparked widespread criticism, particularly from fans who feel cheated by the limited availability and inflated costs of tickets. As a leading ticketing platform in India, BookMyShow has become a key player in major live events, including concerts, sports, and cultural shows. However, its involvement in this controversy has called into question the company’s transparency and fairness in ticket distribution for high-demand events like Coldplay’s 2025 tour.

In response to the allegations, BookMyShow has denied any association with resale platforms and has insisted that it had no part in the alleged black-market ticket sales. Additionally, BookMyShow has filed its own complaint, accusing illegal ticket scalpers of exploiting the Coldplay ticket release.

The allegations against Viagogo suggest that tickets originally sold on BookMyShow were resold at significantly inflated prices on their resale platform. Despite these claims, Viagogo has firmly denied any affiliation with BookMyShow.

Viagogo issued a statement clarifying its role in the ticket resale process, distancing itself from accusations of price manipulation. “

Tickets listed on Viagogo come from a range of sources, including multinational event organizers, corporate ticket holders, sponsors, and fans who simply can no longer attend an event,” an official spokesperson from Viagogo told The Indian Press.