The Broadway musical “Suffs,” written and performed by Shaina Taub, has announced its final performance will be held on January 5, 2025. By its final curtain at the Music Box Theatre, Suffs will have completed 24 preview shows and 301 regular performances.

Producers Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman expressed their gratitude for the show’s cast, crew, and audiences, stating, “Bringing the story of the suffs to the stage has been an honor and we are deeply grateful to our cast and company. Watching audiences encounter the inspiring women of Suffs, many of whom they had never heard of before, has been extremely profound, especially in this election season.”

The show officially opened on Broadway in April 2023 and quickly received attention for its portrayal of the Women’s Suffrage movement. The musical is co-produced by Hillary Clinton and Malala Yousafzai. The cast features Tony Award-winner Nikki M. James as Ida B. Wells and Tony nominee Jenn Colella as Carrie Chapman Catt, among others.

Taub, who stars as Alice Paul, also wrote the book and score. Her contributions to the musical earned her two Tony Awards in 2024 for Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. The show was also nominated for a total of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

While the Broadway show is set to close, the musical is in development for a national tour, set to launch in fall 2025 at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre. Details regarding the full tour schedule are yet to be announced.

“We are thrilled to have played a part in giving new life to the suffragists’ fight for the vote through Shaina Taub’s award-winning book and score and look forward to sharing it with audiences across the country.”

