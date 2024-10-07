Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz’ is getting ready to make her Broadway debut as she steps into the role of Meiko in the upcoming Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC) production of “Eureka Day.”

Yakura-Kurtz is set to take over from Zoë Chao, who has had to withdraw from the project due to scheduling conflicts. Yakura-Kurtz is slated to join the cast at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, starting with previews on November 25 before the official opening on December 16.

Alongside Yakura-Kurtz, the cast includes Amber Gray, Jessica Hecht, Bill Irwin, and Thomas Middleditch.

“Eureka Day,” written by Jonathan Spector, is a comedy that examines the complexities of modern parenting and education through the lens of a private elementary school dealing with a mumps outbreak. The play raises questions about public health and individual choice as the school confronts its own vaccination policies.

The production is slated for a limited engagement, running through January 19, 2025. Theatergoers can secure their seats to “Eureka Day’ by visiting one of the links below:

