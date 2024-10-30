Concert for Carolina broke the attendance record at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium, drawing over 82,000 attendees on October 26. The event raised $24.5 million, with all proceeds dedicated to supporting Hurricane Helene relief efforts across western North Carolina.

Organized primarily by Tepper Sports and Entertainment, owned by David Tepper, the concert was inspired by North Carolina native and country music star Luke Combs, whose team initially reached out to Tepper to bring the event to life. The concert became a nine-hour marathon featuring a lineup packed with North Carolina talent, including Eric Church, James Taylor, and the Avett Brothers. Country stars Sheryl Crow, Keith Urban, Scotty McCreery, and Chase Rice also took the stage.

Randy Travis, a North Carolina country music legend, made a special appearance, while Taylor’s set featured his classic “Carolina In My Mind.” Billy Strings celebrated the state’s bluegrass heritage with a rendition of “Black Mountain Rag,” paying homage to the late Doc Watson, a revered figure in North Carolina’s music scene.

The funds raised through ticket sales, merchandise, and an online auction still ongoing at concertforcarolina.com will be distributed to help the families and communities impacted by Hurricane Helene.