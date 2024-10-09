The Grammy Award-winning rock band Creed is scheduled to play two nights in a row to celebrate New Year’s Eve at The Colosseum Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on December 30-31. These shows will follow their performance at Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Oklahoma on December 28. The band will be joined by Sevendust these three dates.

The news arrived shortly after the band closed their sold-out summer reunion shows across North America. Creed is set to extend their tour with arena performances in response to what they describe as “overwhelming fan demand.” The upcoming “Are You Ready?” tour will kick off in November with special guests 3 Doors Down, Mammoth WVH, and Finger Eleven on select gigs.

The rock outfit have been leading a busy concert schedule for a year, following the announcement of a reunion. Lead vocalist Scott Stapp has a separate program ahead, where he will have a solo performance at Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on October 23.

“I am humbled by this invitation and grateful for the Opry’s tradition of including outliers like me,” Stapp previously said in a statement. “The Nashville songwriting community has been an incredible source of inspiration and support through a life-changing era for me, so it is a distinct honor to step into the circle for the first time.”

Creed will also make an appearance at the 2025 Stagecoach Music Festival which will take place at Indio, California’s Empire Polo Club from Friday, April 25 to Sunday, April 27, 2025. They will join headlining acts, consisting of Lana Del Rey, Zach Bryan, Sturgill Simpson, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, and Nelly.

Recently, the band unveiled the lineup for the 2025 edition of “Summer of ‘99 & Beyond Cruise II”, which is back with Creed and special guests, Sevendust, Hoobastank, Lit, Filter, and more aboard the ship, setting off April 9-13.

Tickets to Creed’s New Year’s Eve shows will go on general sale Wednesday, October 9, which can be viewed via various purchasing options below. Fans can also see the schedule and tickets for the remaining 2024 tour dates of the band.

Creed – New Year’s Eve Shows

12/28 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino & Resort !!

12/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum Caesars Palace !!

12/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum Caesars Palace !!

!! = w/ Sevendust

Creed – “Are You Ready?” Tour Dates

11/02 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center **

11/03 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena **

11/06 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center **

11/08 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena **

11/09 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum **

11/12 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Arena **

11/13 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena **

11/15 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX **

11/16 – Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena **

11/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena **

11/20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena **

11/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse **

11/23 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena **

11/25 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre ^^

11/27 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^^

11/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden **

11/30 – Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center **

12/02 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center ##

12/04 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena **

12/05 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center ##

** = w/ 3 Doors Down and Mammoth WVH

^^ = w/ Mammoth WVH and Finger Eleven

## = w/ 3 Doors Down