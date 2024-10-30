In response to the devastation caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, a benefit concert, “Soulshine,” has been organized to support relief efforts for affected communities in North Carolina and Florida.

The event is scheduled to take place on November 24 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Set to headline are Warren Haynes, Dave Matthews Band, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Goose.

The concert follows Dave Matthews Band’s two-night performance run on November 22 and 23 at Madison Square Garden. Additional performers include Trey Anastasio, Mavis Staples, Robert Randolph, Joe Russo, Trombone Shorty, Susan Tedeschi, and Derek Trucks.

All of the proceeds will be directed to the Soulshine Concert Fund at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, supporting Habitat for Humanity’s 2024 Hurricane Recovery fund. The benefit was initiated by Warren Haynes, who is a longtime advocate for community support in his hometown of Asheville, North Carolina.

“I’m thrilled to partner with my good friends in Dave Matthews Band and so many other musicians to bring ‘Soulshine’ to the iconic Madison Square Garden,” Haynes said. “This is a chance to help raise money for all those affected by both hurricanes. My heart is with you all, and we look forward to creating a really special night.”

Tickets for Soulshine will be available to the general public starting November 1 at 10 a.m. ET. Proceeds from ticket sales, merchandise, and additional contributions will go directly to the Soulshine Concert Fund, aiming to provide both immediate and long-term support for Habitat for Humanity’s 2024 Hurricane Recovery fund.