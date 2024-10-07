Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs has been hit with several lawsuits and is currently detained on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Now, he could face over 120 new sexual assault lawsuits.

During a press conference last week, the Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee revealed he is representing 120 accusers, with allegations stemming from the past two decades. Buzbee said that he plans to “expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors” and his team has collected pictures, videos, and texts that showcase allegations including “violent sexual assault or rape, facilitated sex with a controlled substance, dissemination of video recordings” and “sexual abuse of minors.”

“It’s a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make sure — damn sure — we are right before [filing],” Buzbee said, adding, “these names will shock you.”

The allegations stem from accusers across 25 states, though the majority are from New York, California, Georgia, and Florida. According to Buzbee, 25 of the accusers said they were minors at the time of the alleged incidents, and one of the allegations stems back to 1991. Additionally, one of the accusers claims they were nine years old at the time of the alleged act.

Buzbee also publicized a hotline earlier this week for victims of Combs. Since the first 10 days of going live, the hotline received around 3,200 calls, and following the press conference, 12,000 calls were received within just 24 hours. In a statement to Law & Crime, Buzbee said his team has around 100 people working to sift through each call and identify victims, witnesses, and evidence.

| READ: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Indicted on Sex Trafficking, Racketeering Charges |

Combs’ lawyers have denied all the allegations against him, aside from the incident involving his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura — which he confessed to after an older surveillance video resurfaced online, showing him attacking her in a hotel hallway.

His lawyer, Erica Wolff, said that Combs “cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus.”

“Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexual abused anyone, including minors,” Wolff said. “He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served.”

Last month, Combs was indicted after a months-long federal investigation. Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York accused Combs of running a “criminal enterprise” that threatened, abused, and coerced women for years. Accusations included forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice. Additionally, prosecutors said Combs had the help of employees of his business to commit these acts.

The newly-announced 120+ allegations add to several lawsuits filed earlier this year. In February, Combs was accused of sexual assault, harassment, and sex trafficking by a music producer, followed by a suit by “Jane Doe” who claimed the rapper “sex trafficked and gang raped” her as a minor.

Combs’ case marks the most high-profile case with criminal charges against a public figure in the music scene since R. Kelly. The disgraced R&B singer was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for child sex crimes, sex trafficking, and racketeering following a widespread #MuteRKelly movement, which brought years-worth of allegations to light.