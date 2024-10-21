A new Broadway production of “Dirty Dancing,” directed by Tony nominee Lonny Price, is in the works, marking the latest adaptation of the 1987 film.

The reimagined stage musical is set to launch in late 2025, with plans for an extensive North American run before expanding internationally. The production is being developed by Lionsgate and The Path Entertainment Group through their stage banner, Showpath.

Although the film has had previous stage versions, this upcoming production is expected to bring a fresh take under Price’s direction, who portrayed Neil in the original film. This version, slated to include new choreography and staging, may also introduce some new music alongside the songs from the film’s soundtrack, including the Oscar-winning hit “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.”

Eleanor Bergstein, who wrote and co-produced the original movie, remains closely involved and has expressed excitement about this new collaboration with Price. In a press statement, Bergstein shared:

“After the film, I was astonished by how audiences connected with the themes of honor and courage. The stage adaptation allowed fans to experience the story in a new way, and now with Lonny by my side, we’re reimagining it for today’s world. This is my way of saying thank you to the audiences who have supported the story for so many years.”

Price, known for his extensive work in musical theater, expressed similar enthusiasm. “I am beyond excited to reunite with Eleanor and bring this expanded version of Dirty Dancing to life,” he said.

“Fans of the film will see a deeper, more nuanced take on the characters they already know and love. As someone who was part of the original cast, it’s a thrill to return to this world and direct this new adaptation.”